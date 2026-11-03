A man accused of involvement in the murder of a father-of-two who was beaten with metal poles in Keighley has told a jury he was not present during the fatal attack.

Hakeem Gulzar, 28, is one of six men standing trial over the killing of Suhail Choudry, who suffered devastating head injuries following an assault in Flasby Street during the early hours of 8 February.

Mr Choudry was attacked by a group allegedly armed with metal poles and similar weapons.

He suffered 52 marks and injuries, including multiple skull fractures and extensive brain damage.

Despite receiving treatment at Leeds General Infirmary, he died three days later.

Defendant denies involvement in fatal Keighley attack

Giving evidence at Sheffield Crown Court, Gulzar denied being present when Mr Choudry was attacked.

“I wasn’t there,” he told the jury.

Prosecutors allege Gulzar played a role in the incident by acting as a driver who helped others leave the area following the assault.

However, Gulzar denied planning the attack or taking any active part in the violence.

Jury hears account of early morning telephone call

The 28-year-old told the court he received a telephone call at approximately 3.35am from Mohammed Safyaan Ishaq, who is known as “Sufi”.

According to Gulzar, Ishaq told him he had broken down and needed to be collected.

Gulzar said he responded to the request without knowing about the alleged attack on Mr Choudry.

He told the jury he later became frightened after seeing Ishaq’s name mentioned on social media in connection with the killing.

The defendant maintained that he had not been involved in any plan to assault Mr Choudry.

Father of two died three days after assault

The court has heard that Mr Choudry suffered extensive injuries during the attack in Flasby Street.

The prosecution alleges a group of men armed with metal poles and other weapons was responsible for the violence.

Mr Choudry was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he died three days later from his injuries.

The prosecution’s case against Gulzar centres on his alleged role in helping others leave the scene, rather than personally carrying out the assault.

Six men deny charges

Gulzar is among six defendants standing trial in connection with Mr Choudry’s death.

All six deny the charges against them.

The jury must determine whether the prosecution has proved its case against each defendant.

The trial continues at Sheffield Crown Court.