A prisoner serving a whole-life sentence told officers he decided to kill Soham murderer Ian Huntley because he had ‘nothing to lose’, Newcastle Crown Court has heard.

Anthony Russell, 44, is accused of murdering Huntley, 52, by repeatedly striking him with a four-kilogram metal bar in the recycling workshop at HMP Frankland, County Durham, on 26 February 2026.

Russell has admitted manslaughter but denies murder, with diminished responsibility at issue in the trial. The prosecution alleges that the killing was planned weeks in advance.

Prosecution alleges planned attack in prison workshop

Opening the case on Monday 23 November, prosecutor Matthew Bean KC told jurors Russell and Huntley had repeatedly clashed while in prison, including an argument in which staff had to separate them.

Mr Bean said Russell used a heavy orange stillage post, ordinarily used to stack items on pallets, to strike Huntley on the head at least six times. The prosecution characterised the attack as a planned, deliberate killing.

Workshop instructor Mark Staplin is expected to describe witnessing the blows and seeing Russell continue despite being told to stop, the court heard.

Prisoner said he had ‘nothing to lose’, court told

Jurors heard that Russell told prison staff he had become frustrated by Huntley, whom he accused of bullying and provoking him.

In an account attributed to Russell after the attack, he said he was a ‘natural lifer’ who would never be released. He was also said to have told officers he had hit Huntley with a metal bar and hoped he had killed him.

The prosecution says those remarks are evidence of his intention to kill.

Defence expected to argue diminished responsibility

The court was told Russell is expected to rely on diminished responsibility, referring to post-traumatic stress disorder and claims that he had been hearing voices. Jurors also heard of his account that Huntley had barged into him shortly before the attack.

Those claims remain matters for the jury to consider. Russell denies murder.

Huntley died in hospital after suffering brain injuries

Huntley suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain. He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he died on 7 March after life support was withdrawn the previous day.

Huntley had been serving a life sentence for the murders of ten-year-old school friends Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham, Cambridgeshire, in August 2002.

Russell was already serving a whole-life term for the murders of three people in 2020.

The trial at Newcastle Crown Court continues.