Counterfeit tobacco products worth around £12,900 have been seized during a day of enforcement visits to businesses across Thanet.

Officers from Kent Police joined Kent County Council Trading Standards, Thanet District Council and Immigration Enforcement to inspect six premises on Monday, 23 November.

The operation targeted businesses suspected of selling unsafe or illegally imported tobacco products, including counterfeit cigarettes and vapes.

Specialist dogs search for hidden tobacco

Two specially trained detection dogs assisted officers, searching for tobacco concealed in places such as wall cavities, hidden compartments and beneath floorboards.

Thousands of products were seized. Kent County Council Trading Standards will investigate the goods before they are destroyed.

Margate business referred over fire safety concerns

An urgent referral was also made to Kent Fire and Rescue Service after inspectors identified concerns that a business in Margate might not meet minimum fire safety standards.

Police said the premises could face immediate closure depending on the outcome of the fire service’s assessment. No closure has been confirmed.

Thanet Chief Inspector Liz Cokayne-Delves said: “Illegal tobacco products are unregulated and have the potential to cause serious harm to those who use them. The sale of illicit goods also fuels wider criminality, undermines legitimate businesses, and has a damaging impact on Thanet’s high streets.

“The disruption caused to these businesses does not end when officers leave the premises. They now face lengthy legal and investigative processes which are likely to have a significant impact on their ability to trade.”

The checks formed part of a joint operation involving police, council enforcement teams and immigration officers.