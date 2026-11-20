Independent café operator Rise and Bloom is preparing to move into the former Starbucks premises at 214 Bromley High Street.

The company, which already has locations in East Dulwich and Shoreditch, expects to open its third café in January 2027.

Founders Gosia and Jay Decker, who live in Bromley, started the business in 2017 and say opening in their home borough is particularly important to them.

The cafés serve speciality coffee, baked goods and savoury food from independent suppliers.

The founders said: “We’re genuinely so happy to be bringing Rise & Bloom to Bromley. Having lived here ourselves, opening in our own neighbourhood is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

A precise opening day has not yet been announced.