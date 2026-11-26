An inquest has concluded that 23-year-old runner Jenny Hall died after taking a substantial medication overdose while in a highly distressed state.

Area Coroner Crispin Oliver said Ms Hall probably did not have a settled intention to end her life but acted recklessly as to the consequences.

Ms Hall left her family home in County Durham on 18 February 2025. Her car was later found near the B6278 and a search involving police and mountain rescue volunteers was launched.

Family describe distress before disappearance

Crook Coroners’ Court heard that Ms Hall, who helped manage finances on her family’s farm, had been struggling in the period before her disappearance.

Her father Stephen said she appeared tearful when he last saw her and told the inquest: “I had never seen her so low.”

Police and volunteers searched the surrounding countryside before Ms Hall’s body was found on 23 February.

Coroner reaches conclusion

The coroner concluded, on the balance of probabilities, that she died from the effects of a reckless overdose of medication. He did not find that she had a settled determination to end her life.

Her family’s evidence described a much-loved young woman whose sudden death had caused profound distress.