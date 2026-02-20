It’s been 20 years since the audacious Securitas cash depot robbery rocked Tonbridge—and now the inside story of how detectives cracked the UK’s biggest cash heist is finally revealed in a gripping new documentary.

£53 Million Stolen in Kidnap Plot

On February 21, 2006, the Securitas depot manager was kidnapped on his way home. Armed gangsters held him and his family hostage, forcing him to grant access to the depot overnight. Seven masked men then held staff at gunpoint and made off with a staggering £53 million in cash.

Massive Investigation Unfolds

Kent Police launched their largest investigation ever.

Over one billion fingerprint checks were carried out.

40,000 phone data lines were analysed.

More than 14,500 pieces of evidence were reviewed in court.

From secret agents inside the gang to prosthetic disguises, spy cameras, and even a Moroccan mansion, the police pursued every lead in this complex case.

New Documentary Reveals Untold Stories

To mark the 20th anniversary, Kent Police have released a feature-length film featuring original evidence—including chilling recordings made by the robbers. The documentary hits screens on Friday, February 20.

“The robbery, including the kidnap of the depot manager, is one of the most elaborate in UK criminal history,” said Chief Constable Tim Smith. “But at its heart were terrified victims held at gunpoint. Through good old-fashioned police work, justice was served.”

The investigation remains open, with over £30 million still unaccounted for. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Got info? Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or submit details online.