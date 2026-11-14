Iran has threatened to destroy vital undersea internet cables running through the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of widespread communications disruption across the Middle East if fighting with the United States and Israel resumes.

Senior Iranian security officials have warned that submarine communications networks could become targets in any renewed military conflict, potentially disrupting internet services, banking transactions and international business operations.

The threats come amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf, where strategically important fibre-optic cables connect countries across the Middle East with international telecommunications networks.

According to Reuters, two senior Iranian security officials confirmed on 23 October that Tehran had developed detailed plans to attack submarine cables if the United States and Israel launched further strikes against Iran.

One official also warned that Iran could attempt to prevent repairs, prolonging any disruption.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards threaten vital internet infrastructure

Yadollah Javani, deputy head of political affairs for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warned in October that major internet cables beneath the Strait of Hormuz could be targeted if Iranian infrastructure came under attack.

The threat extended beyond military installations to the communications networks relied upon by businesses, governments and millions of people.

One senior Iranian security official told Reuters: “If Iran is attacked, there will be no more red lines … from undersea cables to military bases, including covert ones.”

Iranian officials have also identified data centres and artificial intelligence facilities associated with American technology companies as potential targets in a renewed conflict.

Could Iran shut down the world’s internet?

The threatened attacks have raised concerns about the vulnerability of the international internet infrastructure.

Submarine fibre-optic cables carry approximately 99% of intercontinental data traffic, making them critical to global communications.

However, an attack on cables in the Strait of Hormuz would not shut down the entire world’s internet.

According to telecommunications research company TeleGeography, less than 1% of international bandwidth passes through the strait.

The greatest disruption would likely affect Gulf countries, particularly Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq, which rely heavily on communications routes through the region.

Damage to several cables could cause slower internet connections, interruptions to banking systems, disruption to cloud computing services and difficulties processing international financial transactions.

While telecommunications companies can redirect some traffic through alternative routes, extensive simultaneous damage could overwhelm available capacity.

Suspicious vessel movements raise further concerns

The warnings have taken on greater significance following reports of vessels linked to Iran operating near important submarine cable routes.

Maritime intelligence analysts have identified several vessels, including sanctioned tankers and a fishing boat, spending time near underwater communications infrastructure around the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

The movements were reported in early November and have prompted questions about whether the vessels were conducting surveillance or preparing for possible operations.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that the ships were attempting to damage the cables.

Attacks could disrupt banking and international business

The Persian Gulf has become increasingly important to the global technology industry, with substantial investment in cloud computing, data centres and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Damage to submarine cables could affect businesses dependent on international communications, particularly financial institutions and companies operating across multiple countries.

Repair operations could also prove difficult during a military conflict.

Specialist cable repair ships require access to affected waters, and security restrictions, insurance costs and the threat of further attacks could delay restoration work.

Such disruption could extend for weeks or longer, depending on the severity of any damage and the availability of alternative connections.

No confirmed attack on cables

Iran’s warnings form part of its broader response to pressure from Washington and Israel.

Although officials have discussed plans to target undersea communications infrastructure, there has been no confirmed attack on the Strait of Hormuz cables linked to these threats.

The prospect of deliberate damage nevertheless highlights the growing importance of submarine communications networks in international security.

Any attack could have serious consequences for regional communications and financial services, even if the wider global internet remained operational.