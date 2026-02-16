An Iraqi national faces serious charges after a shocking incident in Stratford. Jowad Haji, 24, was arrested on Saturday, February 14, following an assault at a Chapel Street shop on January 31.

Multiple Sexual Offences Laid

Warwickshire Police charged Haji with:

Rape of a woman aged 16 or over

Attempted rape of a woman aged 16 or over

Sexual assault on a female

Intentional strangulation

Haji, who lives on Park Street, Coventry, was held in custody and is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

Police Act After Victim Comes Forward

The incident was first reported to Warwickshire Police on Thursday, February 12, nearly two weeks after the alleged attack. Officers quickly launched an investigation, leading to Haji’s arrest and charging.

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward to assist with their inquiries.