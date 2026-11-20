A 21-year-old Irish tourist is facing urgent surgery after suffering a serious leg injury during a family holiday in Dubai.

Luke Ajala was due to return to Ireland on 18 November when an accident at a waterpark led to him being taken to hospital.

His family say doctors identified restricted blood flow behind his knee and warned that specialist vascular surgery was needed.

Luke’s brother Leon, 22, said the family feared he could lose his leg if treatment was delayed.

According to the family, the hospital quoted about 120,000 UAE dirhams for the operation, with further costs expected for hospital care and travel.

Leon has launched a fundraising appeal to help pay for treatment and arrangements to return Luke to Ireland when he is medically fit to travel.

He said: “My brother has his whole life ahead of him.”

The family has not named the waterpark or hospital, and the circumstances of the accident have not been independently confirmed in the material provided.