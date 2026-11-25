Judges in Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial have urged prosecutors to reconsider one bribery case and review another, in a significant development for the Israeli prime minister.

At a hearing in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the panel said a conviction in Case 4000 appeared unlikely and recommended that prosecutors consider dropping it. The judges also questioned whether the alleged conduct in Case 2000 amounted to a criminal offence. Their comments were recommendations, not rulings on the charges.

Three cases against Netanyahu

Case 4000 concerns allegations that Mr Netanyahu granted regulatory benefits to telecoms company Bezeq in return for favourable coverage on a news website. He and the other defendants deny wrongdoing.

Case 2000 involves alleged discussions with a newspaper publisher about favourable coverage and legislation affecting a rival publication. In Case 1000, prosecutors allege that Mr Netanyahu accepted gifts from wealthy supporters and acted in their interests.

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing

Mr Netanyahu has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said she would review the judges’ recommendations with prosecutors.

The trial began in 2020. No decision on Mr Netanyahu’s guilt has been made.