GRUESOME MURDER Jailed Killer and Rapist Mohammed Fethaullah Dies Behind Bars

Mohammed Fethaullah, 64, has died while serving time at HMP High Down. The convicted murderer...

Published: 2:18 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 3:20 pm February 24, 2026

Mohammed Fethaullah, 64, has died while serving time at HMP High Down. The convicted murderer and rapist passed away on May 13 last year.

Life Sentence for Gruesome Stepmother Murder

Fethaullah was locked up for life back in 2002 after orchestrating the chilling kidnap and murder of his stepmother, Yasmin Akhtar. The victim was caught in the fallout of a messy divorce between Fethaullah’s father and Akhtar.

Yasmin was abducted from her Redhill home, taken to a shop on Old Kent Road, then strangled with black tape. Her body was wrapped in carpet and burned in Larkhall Park, Clapham.

Rape Victim Comes Forward Years Later

In a horrifying twist, a woman came forward in 2017 reporting that Fethaullah had raped her in 1999 when she was just 14 years old. At the time, the victim worked in a Brixton grocer’s shop managed by Fethaullah.

On payday, Fethaullah reportedly spiked her drink and drove her to a secluded spot, where she woke to the nightmare of being raped.

DNA Test Confirms Child Conceived from Rape

The victim later discovered she was pregnant. Despite doubts over the child’s paternity, she and her boyfriend chose to raise the baby together.

It wasn’t until 2016 that a DNA test revealed the child was conceived during the rape. This evidence led to Fethaullah’s conviction for rape in 2019, earning him an additional 16 years behind bars.

Prison Care Investigated

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) reviewed Fethaullah’s prison care and found it matched the standard he could have expected in the community. No recommendations for improvements were made.

Watch Live