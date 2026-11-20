Police are appealing for help to trace a 21-year-old man wanted on recall to prison who has connections across Kent, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and London.

Jamile Patterson, also known as Jordan Scott, is being sought by officers, with Kent Police issuing a most-wanted appeal on Friday 20 November.

He has known links to Sheerness on the Isle of Sheppey, Hertfordshire, Norwich and London.

Norfolk Constabulary has also issued an appeal for Patterson, identifying connections to Luton and Stevenage.

Description of wanted man

Patterson is described by Norfolk Police as being 5ft 2in tall, of broad build, with dark brown dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Officers are urging anyone who recognises him or has information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances of his prison recall in the published appeals.

How to contact police

Anyone who sees Patterson or knows where he is should contact 999, quoting reference 46/171606/26, as requested by Kent Police.

Information can also be passed to police on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, information can be submitted through the Crimestoppers online reporting service.

The appeal has been issued by Kent Police and Norfolk Constabulary.