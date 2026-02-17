A 39-year-old man has been jailed after a terrifying attempt to run over his ex-partner, alongside four other domestic abuse offences.

999 Horror as Ex Stalks Woman in Car Chase

On June 24, 2025, police raced to Addington Road, Irthlingborough, after a frantic 999 call. The victim reported ex-boyfriend Aaron Matthew Wright tried to hit her with his car. The pair had argued earlier, and Wright stalked her through the streets before making his dangerous move.

CCTV Shows Frightening Roadside Attack

Surveillance footage captured Wright driving onto the pavement and blocking her path. He then reversed the car straight towards her. Miraculously, the woman escaped without injury.

Shocking Past Abuse Revealed

Police uncovered two earlier assaults in April 2025.

Wright bit the victim’s hand during one attack.

On another occasion, he strangled her, cutting off her breathing.

Wright was arrested and charged with criminal damage, intentional strangulation, dangerous driving, assault, plus controlling and coercive behaviour spanning their 18-month relationship.

Police said Wright’s extreme jealousy severely controlled the woman’s life.

Four Years Behind Bars for Jealous Ex

The ex-Coventry man pleaded guilty to all charges at Northampton Crown Court last December. On January 29, he was sentenced to four years in prison.

The stiff sentence sends a clear warning that domestic abuse and controlling behaviour will not be tolerated.