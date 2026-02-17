Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

JEALOUS EX Jealous Ex Tries to Run Woman Over in Shocking Attack

A 39-year-old man has been jailed after a terrifying attempt to run over his ex-partner,...

Published: 3:12 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 8:12 pm February 17, 2026

A 39-year-old man has been jailed after a terrifying attempt to run over his ex-partner, alongside four other domestic abuse offences.

999 Horror as Ex Stalks Woman in Car Chase

On June 24, 2025, police raced to Addington Road, Irthlingborough, after a frantic 999 call. The victim reported ex-boyfriend Aaron Matthew Wright tried to hit her with his car. The pair had argued earlier, and Wright stalked her through the streets before making his dangerous move.

CCTV Shows Frightening Roadside Attack

Surveillance footage captured Wright driving onto the pavement and blocking her path. He then reversed the car straight towards her. Miraculously, the woman escaped without injury.

Shocking Past Abuse Revealed

  • Police uncovered two earlier assaults in April 2025.
  • Wright bit the victim’s hand during one attack.
  • On another occasion, he strangled her, cutting off her breathing.

Wright was arrested and charged with criminal damage, intentional strangulation, dangerous driving, assault, plus controlling and coercive behaviour spanning their 18-month relationship.

Police said Wright’s extreme jealousy severely controlled the woman’s life.

Four Years Behind Bars for Jealous Ex

The ex-Coventry man pleaded guilty to all charges at Northampton Crown Court last December. On January 29, he was sentenced to four years in prison.

The stiff sentence sends a clear warning that domestic abuse and controlling behaviour will not be tolerated.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BIG BUST £53 Million Cocaine Haul Seized at London Gateway Port

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

URGENT TESCO RECALL Tesco recalls Grape & Berry Medley over Salmonella scare

UK News

RISKY BEHAVIOUR Cement Truck Driver Nabbed Texting at 50mph on the M25

UK News

LUCKY ESCAPE Chaos on Beckenham Lane in Bromley as Car Swerves the Wrong Way

UK News
Keir Starmer in Major U-Turn on Apple User Privacy After US Pressure

URGENT UPDATE Apple Sounds Alarm to 1.8 Billion iPhone Users Over ‘Extremely Sophisticated’ Spyware Attack

UK News

SERIAL LIFTERS Four Women Nabbed in £3,000 Supermarket Swipe Frenzy

UK News

BANNED AND LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Poacher Banned Nationwide After Hare Coursing Bust in Birchington

Court News

FERRY CRASH Ferry Crash Strands Hundreds at Portsmouth Dock – Isle of Wight Services Grounded

UK News

FAKE DELIVERY Gang Uses SMS Blasters to Flood London with Fake Delivery Texts

Court News

NOT LINKED Violence Shakes Streatham Twice in One Day: Teen Stabbed Dead After Afternoon Gunshots

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BUSTED Swindon’s Cocaine Kingpins Busted and Jailed

UK News

Swindon’s Cocaine Kingpins Busted and Jailed

UK News

SECOND ESCAPE Young Gangster Escapes Police Custody – Twice in One Week

UK News

Young Gangster Escapes Police Custody – Twice in One Week

UK News

NO GROUNDS Met Smashes Legal Challenge Over Freemasons Declaration Rule

UK News

Met Smashes Legal Challenge Over Freemasons Declaration Rule

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

DO NOT APPROACH Fugitive Robber Daniel Boakye Flees Hospital Chase

UK News

Fugitive Robber Daniel Boakye Flees Hospital Chase

UK News

HEAVY SENTANCE Cambridgeshire Drug Dealer Locked Up for Supplying Class A and B Drugs

UK News

Cambridgeshire Drug Dealer Locked Up for Supplying Class A and B Drugs

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

UK News, World News

Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

UK News, World News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MIGRANT CRISIS Five nabbed in National Crime Agency crackdown on Vietnamese migrant smuggling gang

UK News

Five nabbed in National Crime Agency crackdown on Vietnamese migrant smuggling gang

UK News

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

CAUGHT BY THE BOOK Peterborough Gang Used Books to Smuggle Cocaine to Australia

UK News

Peterborough Gang Used Books to Smuggle Cocaine to Australia

UK News
Watch Live