Jealous Feud Ends in Stabbing Conviction

A violent, jealous rage in Grimsby has landed a 23-year-old man behind bars after a brutal stabbing left his victim fighting for life.

Callum Strachan Found Guilty After Savage Attack

Callum Strachan, formerly of Burton Road in Barnsley, was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court after an 11-day trial. He was found guilty of grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article in public, and carrying an offensive weapon. Strachan has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

Stabbing in Grimsby Alleyway

The brutal attack happened just before 7pm on Saturday, 15 June 2024. Emergency services responded to a call reporting a man stabbed multiple times in an alley near Heneage Road. The victim suffered a punctured lung and other serious injuries after being chased and attacked with a baseball bat and a knife.

An air ambulance arrived first, and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he spent a week recovering.

Behind the Attack: A Jealousy-Fueled Ambush

Police investigation revealed the victim had never met Strachan in person, only knew him through his ex-partner. Thirty minutes before the attack, an argument broke out between the victim and Strachan over the phone.

“Two men approached the victim, one carrying a baseball bat — later identified as Strachan — the other wielding a knife. They chased him into an alleyway where Strachan hit him multiple times and then stabbed him four times with the knife,” explained Police Constable Dan Greaves.

CCTV Footage and Further Crimes

Police pored over hours of CCTV to piece together the attack, capturing the chase and stabbing on camera.

In a chilling twist, Strachan committed another stabbing in South Yorkshire in September 2024, killing a man in similar circumstances. Both cases were combined for prosecution.

Facing Serious Charges

Strachan pleaded not guilty initially but was found guilty of all seven offences—including murder and multiple weapons charges—on 2 February 2026. Sentencing is scheduled for 20 February 2026 at Sheffield Crown Court.