Nearly seven years after the disgraced billionaire was found dead in his New York jail cell, fresh calls have emerged to reinvestigate his death. Dr Michael Baden, the pathologist hired by Epstein’s estate to observe his post-mortem, insists Epstein was strangled — not hanged.

Pathologist Demands Fresh Probe Into Epstein’s Death

Dr Baden, present during the autopsy at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in August 2019, said he remains unconvinced by the official ruling of suicide. “My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging,” he said.

He urged authorities to reopen the investigation, adding: “Given all the information now available, further investigation into the cause and manner of death is warranted.” Despite not conducting the autopsy himself, Baden noted that he and the New York Medical Examiner agreed that more evidence was needed to determine what happened conclusively.

Newly Released Files Stoke Suspicion

The call for a fresh inquiry follows the US Department of Justice’s release of over three million documents on Epstein, shedding new light on the troubling circumstances of his death. Among the revelations:

shows prison guards discovering Epstein’s body early morning on 10 August 2019, with unusual and unexplained movements captured near his cell around 10.39pm the night before. Investigators noted an “orange shape” ascending a staircase near Epstein’s cell late at night. While FBI agents suggested it might have been an escorted inmate, the Office of Inspector General speculated it could have been staff carrying inmate linen.

Official reports conflict sharply with earlier public statements. Bill Barr, the then-US attorney general, claimed no one entered Epstein’s area that night, while a former FBI deputy director insisted footage proves Epstein was alone.

Official Narrative Under Fire

Epstein’s sudden death ended a high-profile federal trial on sex trafficking accusations, but doubts have never faded. Dr Baden’s expert voice adds weight to ongoing scepticism. The newly surfaced evidence and contradictory official statements suggest the full story remains covered up.

The pathologist’s insistence that “more information was needed” from day one indicates lingering questions even during the original autopsy. This latest document dump has reignited calls for transparency and justice in one of the most baffling prison deaths in recent memory.

Jeffrey Epstein died at 6.39 am on 10 August 2019, but the truth about his final hours is far from settled.