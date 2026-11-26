Tommy Robinson’s former wife has avoided immediate imprisonment after admitting she failed to hand over financial records for a company whose liquidators were unable to verify more than £1.1 million paid into its accounts.

Jenna Lennon, 41, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 26 November, to six months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £16,000 in prosecution costs by 28 May 2027.

Lennon, the former sole director of Hope & Pride Limited, pleaded guilty in September to failing to deliver the company’s books and records to its liquidators. The business entered creditors’ voluntary liquidation in September 2023.

Liquidators unable to verify £1.1 million in payments

The Insolvency Service said missing records prevented liquidators from establishing the nature and source of more than £1.1 million paid into the company’s bank accounts.

HM Revenue and Customs had established that £396,630 was owed on a director’s loan account relating to money paid to Lennon. Liquidators could not independently verify that balance without the required records.

The court heard that bank statements, reconstructed accounts and explanations were later supplied through accountants, but liquidators said they remained unable to verify the relevant figures.

The failure to account for transactions does not establish that money was stolen or fraudulently obtained.

Judge makes no finding of fraud

Judge Tony Baumgartner made clear that Lennon was not being sentenced for fraudulent trading, misappropriating company money or personally benefiting by any particular amount. He made no such findings.

Two separate charges concerning the keeping and preservation of accounting records were not pursued following her guilty plea, and she was acquitted of those charges.

Her solicitor advocate, David Rosen, told the court that she had been overly reliant on an accountant and disorganised in dealing with records.

Seven-year company director ban

Lennon was separately disqualified from acting as a company director for seven years in March 2025 in connection with the same misconduct.

An Insolvency Service spokesperson said: “Without adequate records, liquidators can be prevented from establishing what happened to company money, what is owed to creditors and whether funds were used for legitimate business purposes.”

Lennon was previously married to Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. The pair divorced in February 2021.