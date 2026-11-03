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PATIENTS STRANDED Jersey Airport drone chaos forces nine medical procedures to be cancelled as police hunt those responsible

Nine planned medical procedures have been cancelled and an air ambulance transfer aborted after unauthorised drone activity caused major disruption at Jersey Airport.

Patients receiving treatment in England were also left unable to return to the island as planned following drone incidents on Friday, 30 October, and Saturday, 31 October.

Police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible, while the Government of Jersey has confirmed additional security measures are in place amid concerns about further incidents.

The disruption affected flights over two consecutive evenings, with aircraft diverted and services cancelled after reports of drones operating near the airport.

Patients stranded and hospital treatment disrupted

In an update issued at 3.45pm on Monday, 2 November, the Government of Jersey revealed the wider consequences of the incidents.

Nine scheduled clinical procedures had to be cancelled, while one planned non-emergency air ambulance transfer was abandoned.

A number of patients who had travelled to England for treatment were also prevented from returning home on schedule.

The disruption has highlighted the island’s reliance on air connections for essential medical services, particularly patients requiring specialist treatment in the UK.

Extra security measures introduced at Jersey Airport

The Government of Jersey, States of Jersey Police, Ports of Jersey and other agencies remain on alert for further drone activity.

Officials confirmed that additional protective measures have been introduced but declined to reveal details for operational reasons.

The authorities said their priorities were protecting public safety, reducing disruption and identifying those responsible.

Emergency planning partners are also reviewing whether further equipment, support or protective measures could help prevent similar incidents.

Discussions have already taken place with UK authorities and specialist agencies about additional drone detection and counter-drone capabilities.

Jersey Chief Minister condemns unlawful drone activity

Jersey’s Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, has condemned the incidents, warning of the risks posed to aircraft and passengers.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 1 November, he said:

“Operating a drone close to an airport is not a prank or a harmless hobby. It puts public safety at risk, disrupts critical transport infrastructure and can have significant consequences for hundreds of travellers and businesses.”

He also warned those responsible that they could face legal consequences if identified.

The Chief Minister stressed that Jersey Airport remains safe and said the Government was determined to strengthen its ability to respond to future incidents.

Police appeal for witnesses and drone footage

States of Jersey Police are continuing enquiries into the unauthorised flights and have urged islanders to remain vigilant.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed suspicious drone activity, saw people operating drones near the airport or has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist the investigation.

Members of the public have been advised not to approach anyone they believe may be operating a drone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact States of Jersey Police on 01534 612612, quoting investigation reference M07922/2026.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The police investigation remains ongoing.

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