Joanne Young has said the guilty verdicts against four men who sexually abused her after her then-husband drugged her offer hope to other women seeking justice.

Speaking after the verdicts at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday 19 November, Mrs Young said the abuse had devastated her life and those of her children, but she was determined to use her experience to help others.

Her former husband, Philip Young, 50, a former Swindon councillor, previously admitted multiple sexual offences against her. He had drugged her and invited other men to assault her without her knowledge or consent.

Mrs Young has waived her legal right to anonymity so that she can speak publicly about the case.

Four men convicted following Winchester Crown Court trial

Norman Macksoni, 48, of Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, was convicted of rape.

Richard Wilkins, 62, of Toothill, Swindon, was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration.

Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, of Swindon, was convicted of assault by penetration and sexual assault involving touching.

Mohammed Hassan, 38, of Swindon, was found guilty of sexual assault involving touching.

A further defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, of Street, Somerset, had already admitted rape and other sexual offences against Mrs Young.

The four men convicted by the jury were remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

Joanne Young says verdicts offer hope to survivors

In a statement released by Wiltshire Police, Mrs Young said: “The guilty result today is a relief, and it is a relief not just for me and my family, but a relief for what this means for other women in the future.”

She said the verdicts could encourage other women who have experienced abuse to come forward and have confidence in the criminal justice system.

“Knowing what has happened to me without my knowledge or consent has been incredibly difficult to process, and this abuse has cost me my life as I knew it,” she said.

Mrs Young described the betrayal by someone she had trusted and the lasting impact on her sense of safety.

“The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way. This has resulted in a devastating impact on the lives of myself and my children.”

Call for urgent examination of consent laws

Mrs Young also called on ministers to examine whether the law sufficiently protects people from perpetrators who claim a third party gave consent on someone else’s behalf.

“Consent has to come from the person themselves. No one should be able to give it on your behalf, and no one should be able to rely on someone else’s word that you agreed,” she said.

She thanked her partner, relatives and friends, Wiltshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for supporting her throughout the investigation and trial.

Addressing others affected by sexual violence, she said that support was available and urged people to speak out about abuse.

“I am determined that their choices will not define me. I will now use my experience to try to help others,” she said.

Mrs Young’s statement follows the verdicts delivered on 19 November. Sentencing proceedings are expected in December.