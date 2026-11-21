A mother has filed a lawsuit alleging that a Staten Island funeral home failed to preserve her late son’s remains properly, causing further distress before his funeral.

Karen Selby is suing the owners of Martin Hughes Funeral Home following the death of her son, Kendre Selby, a 41-year-old US Air Force veteran, on Christmas Eve 2025.

According to papers filed in Brooklyn Supreme Court on 9 November 2026, Ms Selby alleges that his body had deteriorated when she viewed it on 15 January.

Her lawyer, Phil Rizzuto, said the alleged condition of the body added to the family’s grief and disrupted funeral arrangements.

The claim alleges a planned funeral was postponed and arrangements changed to a closed-casket service.

Funeral home denies wrongdoing

Funeral home owner Rocco Paccione has disputed the allegations and said the business acted in accordance with its standards.

Ms Selby is seeking damages for emotional distress. The allegations remain before the civil courts and have not been proved.