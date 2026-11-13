An 18-year-old woman has admitted murdering a 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death during a planned confrontation in Leeds.

Kayla Smith pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (12 November) to killing Chloe Watson Dransfield in Kennerleigh Avenue, Austhorpe, on 28 March 2026.

The court heard that tensions between the two teenagers had escalated over their relationships with Blake Dowling, 18, who is among two other defendants facing trial in connection with Chloe’s death.

Smith had previously admitted manslaughter while denying murder. However, on the second day of her trial, she changed her plea to guilty to the more serious charge.

Jurors heard that Smith had made repeated threats to stab Chloe in the hours before the fatal confrontation.

Chloe was taken to the Austhorpe address by Dowling, who had previously been in relationships with both teenagers.

The 16-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds during the confrontation.

Smith, of Kennerleigh Avenue, Austhorpe, was remanded in custody following her guilty plea.

Mr Justice Cavanagh KC told Smith she would receive a mandatory life sentence, with the minimum term to be determined after the conclusion of the ongoing trial.

Proceedings continue at Leeds Crown Court against Dowling, 18, and Archie Rycroft, 20.

Both defendants deny murder and manslaughter. Their cases remain before the jury, and no verdict has been reached.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the charges followed an investigation by its Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Smith will be sentenced at a later date.