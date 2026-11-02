Hunt saboteurs have alleged that a horse was seriously injured and a confrontation outside a village pub turned violent during the Kent Hounds’ opening meet at Doddington Place on Saturday, 31 October.

East Kent Hunt Saboteurs said a rider fell during the event and that the horse appeared to have broken a leg. The group claimed the meet was brought to an early end while a vet was called.

The activists said other riders and vehicles gathered around the injured animal before it was loaded into a horsebox and taken away.

The horse’s diagnosis, subsequent condition and whether it was euthanised have not been independently confirmed. The saboteurs themselves said they did not know what happened after the horse was removed.

Alleged confrontation outside The Chequers pub

The group said tensions escalated later, as members walked through Doddington past The Chequers pub.

An unidentified man threw a drinking glass towards a female activist and then an ashtray at a male activist, allegedly striking his nose.

The saboteurs claimed the man later approached carrying a rounders bat and threw a small butane canister. They said another member of the public intervened and restrained him.

The group also claimed an off-duty police officer witnessed the confrontation, intervened and was later joined by uniformed officers. It said the man was taken away.

The man’s identity and any alleged offences have not been confirmed by Kent Police.

Opening meet reportedly ended early

The activists said they were accompanied by members of other hunt-monitoring groups, including South Coast Hunt Sabs and South Thames, and followed the riders during the opening part of the meet.

They claimed the hunt returned to the meeting point at around 2pm after the horse incident. That timing has not been independently established.

The Kent Hounds’ published guidance describes the opening meet as a customary event at the end of October or beginning of November. The existence of the meet and the published guidance do not establish the group’s allegations about what happened on Saturday.

Police and organisers’ responses sought

UKNIP is seeking confirmation from Kent Police of any reported incident near The Chequers in Doddington on Saturday, 31 October, including whether officers attended and whether anyone was detained.

We are also seeking comment from the Kent Hounds and the organisers of the Doddington Place event about the reported injury to the horse, the animal’s welfare and the circumstances in which the event concluded.