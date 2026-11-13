A driver who reversed over and killed a mother-of-two in front of her young sons before setting fire to his car to destroy evidence has been jailed for more than seven years.

Kiel Sanderson, 40, killed Donna Smith, 48, following a violent confrontation outside her home in Hillcrest Drive, Queensbury, Bradford, on 29 August 2025.

Sanderson, of Calderstone Avenue, Bradford, then deliberately set his vehicle alight shortly after the collision in an attempt to conceal evidence linking him to Donna’s death.

He was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday (11 November), having previously admitted perverting the course of justice.

Sanderson was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison. He was also banned from driving for eight years and seven months and ordered to pass an extended driving test before getting behind the wheel again.

Mother killed in front of her children

Donna was struck by Sanderson’s vehicle during a confrontation outside her home, with witnesses, including her two sons, watching the incident unfold.

Following the fatal collision, Sanderson drove away and set fire to his car.

An investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team established the circumstances surrounding the collision and the subsequent attempt to destroy evidence.

Family’s heartbreaking tribute

Donna’s family said they continue to struggle with the devastating circumstances of her death.

In a statement released through West Yorkshire Police, they said: “She was a daughter and a mum to her two sons. She is missed, so very much.”

The family thanked investigators, family liaison officers, the prosecution team and jurors for their work in bringing the case to court.

Police condemn devastating incident

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, who led the investigation for West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, described Donna’s death as a devastating tragedy witnessed by her own children.

She said Donna had been struck by Sanderson’s vehicle in front of horrified witnesses, including her sons.

DCI Atkinson said the trial had demonstrated the shocking circumstances surrounding Donna’s death and the lasting impact on those who witnessed it.

She thanked witnesses who came forward to assist the investigation and the officers who worked to secure the conviction.

Police said they hoped the outcome would provide some measure of closure for Donna’s family as they continue to come to terms with their loss.