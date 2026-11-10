A murderer who dyed his hair bright red, shaved off his beard and changed his clothes in a desperate attempt to evade police after fatally stabbing a man he had never met has been convicted following a nine-day trial.

Leon Douglas, 45, of Watford Way, Hendon, was found guilty of murdering 40-year-old Khalid Marchoud at a block of flats in Tollgate Gardens, Kilburn, north-west London.

The verdict was returned at Harrow Crown Court on Tuesday 10 November 2026, following a Metropolitan Police investigation that used CCTV, phone enquiries and intelligence to track Douglas after the killing.

Khalid suffered a fatal stab wound to his abdomen after becoming involved in an altercation with Douglas, who had arrived at the building to visit a former housemate.

After attacking his victim, Douglas fled the building, disposed of the knife and later spent the evening drinking with friends at a local pub.

Despite changing his appearance and attempting to destroy evidence, detectives tracked him down and arrested him four days later.

Victim Found Collapsed Outside Ninth-Floor Flat

Police were called to Tollgate Gardens at approximately 9.40pm on Friday 19 December 2025 following multiple reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find Khalid collapsed outside a flat on the ninth floor, suffering from a significant wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital, but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead later that evening.

The fatal attack prompted a murder investigation as detectives began gathering evidence from the building and surrounding area.

The court heard that Khalid had not known his attacker before the confrontation.

Killer Armed Himself With Kitchen Knife

Witnesses told Harrow Crown Court that Douglas had arrived at the property intending to visit a former housemate.

He began shouting through the letterbox, demanding to be allowed inside.

Once someone opened the door, Douglas immediately became aggressive.

He armed himself with a knife taken from the kitchen before becoming involved in an altercation with Khalid.

The court heard that Douglas followed Khalid out of the flat and stabbed him in the abdomen.

Khalid collapsed outside the property as Douglas fled.

Douglas Threw Murder Weapon From Window Before Escaping

Following the stabbing, Douglas ran down the stairwell to the second floor of the building.

He threw the knife from a window in an attempt to dispose of the weapon.

He then climbed onto the roof of the building’s entrance area before jumping down to the ground.

Rather than remaining at the scene, Douglas walked away towards Kilburn High Road.

Detectives subsequently traced his movements using CCTV footage, intelligence and telephone enquiries.

The investigation established that Douglas returned to another property, changed his clothes and went to a local pub, where he spent the evening with friends.

Murderer Dyed Hair Red and Shaved Beard During Manhunt

In the days following Khalid’s death, Douglas took steps to alter his appearance and avoid being recognised by police.

He disposed of the clothing he had worn during the stabbing.

He also shaved off his beard and dyed his hair red.

Detectives continued following his movements through CCTV and other investigative evidence, gradually identifying where he had travelled after leaving Tollgate Gardens.

Despite his efforts to evade arrest, officers located Douglas at an address in Cricklewood on Tuesday 23 December.

Police Catch Killer Trying to Escape Through Window

When officers moved in to arrest Douglas at the Cricklewood property, he attempted another escape.

He jumped from a ground-floor window at the rear of the building, apparently hoping to avoid the officers approaching the address.

However, police were already waiting outside.

Douglas was detained and arrested before he could flee.

He was taken into custody and charged with Khalid’s murder on Christmas Eve, 24 December 2025.

The evidence collected during the investigation was subsequently presented to a jury at Harrow Crown Court.

Following a nine-day trial, Douglas was convicted of murder.

Detective Condemns ‘Senseless and Brutal’ Killing

Detective Inspector Sarah Philippe, who led the Metropolitan Police investigation, said the conviction followed extensive work to reconstruct Douglas’ movements and establish what happened.

She said:

“This was a senseless and brutal act of violence which resulted in the tragic death of Khalid Marchoud. Our thoughts remain with Khalid’s family and loved ones, who continue to live with the devastating consequences of Douglas’ actions.”

DI Philippe praised witnesses who came forward and provided information that helped detectives build their case.

“I would like to thank the witnesses who came forward and supported our investigation. Their assistance was invaluable in helping us build the case that secured this conviction.”

She added:

“Today’s verdict reflects the strength of evidence presented to the court and demonstrates our determination to pursue those responsible for serious violence and bring them to justice.”

Murderer Awaiting Sentence at Harrow Crown Court

Douglas has been convicted of murder following the jury’s verdict on Tuesday.

A sentencing date has not yet been confirmed in the Metropolitan Police statement.

Murder carries a mandatory life sentence in England and Wales, with the court determining the minimum term that must be served before an offender can be considered for release on parole.

The conviction concludes the trial into Khalid’s murder, which took place just days before Christmas 2025.