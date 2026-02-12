Teen Stabbed Schoolboy to Death in Birmingham

Kian Moulton, 15, has been identified as the murderer of 12-year-old Leo Ross. At the time, Moulton was just 14 when he stabbed Leo in the stomach while the schoolboy was walking home in Birmingham in January 2025.

Life Sentence Handed Down at Birmingham Crown Court

Moulton was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 13 years following a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court. The court recently lifted the order protecting his anonymity, revealing his identity to the public.

Justice for Leo Ross

The tragic stabbing shocked the Birmingham community. Leo’s family and friends hope the sentence delivers justice for the young victim.