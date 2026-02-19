Watch Live
MONARCH CONCERN King Charles Backs Probe Into Brother Andrew’s Arrest Over Public Misconduct

  King Charles today pledged “full and wholehearted support and co-operation” following the arrest of...

Published: 1:48 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 1:48 pm February 19, 2026

 

King Charles today pledged “full and wholehearted support and co-operation” following the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The monarch stressed: “The law must take its course.”

Monarch Expresses ‘Deepest Concern’

In an official statement, King Charles revealed his “deepest concern” after Andrew was detained at Sandringham estate this morning. He made clear that the process must be “full, fair and proper,” handled by the right authorities.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” the King said. “They have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

The King added he would refrain from further comment while the investigation continues, but assured the public that the royal family will carry on their duties.

Police Launch Active Investigation

Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Searches have been underway at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk linked to the suspect.

“We have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” the force said.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright stressed the importance of maintaining the investigation’s integrity. “We understand the significant public interest in this case and will provide updates at the appropriate time,” he added.

Andrew Denies Wrongdoing Amid Growing Scrutiny

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. He has been residing at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate since leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor. Witnesses spotted police arriving at Sandringham earlier today, including plainclothes officers conducting searches.

The King’s firm stance underscores that legal procedures must be upheld, while the Royal Family remains committed to their public service amid the unfolding investigation.

Thames Valley Police have not yet disclosed how long Andrew will remain in custody or when a charging decision may be made, cautioning media to avoid undermining legal proceedings.

