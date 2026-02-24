Do you recognise these men? Officers are on the hunt after a violent assault on the Victoria Line platform at King’s Cross Underground station.

Brutal Morning Attack

At around 6.30am on Sunday 11 January 2026, a man and a woman were walking onto the platform when they were verbally abused. The situation quickly turned nasty.

The man was set upon by a group who punched and kicked him. He suffered multiple cuts to his face and had his hair pulled from his head in the brutal beating. The woman trying to defend him was also punched.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers want to speak to the men pictured, believing they hold vital information to their investigation.

If you recognise these suspects, get in touch with British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Quote reference: 102 of 11 January.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.