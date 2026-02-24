Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

STATION AMBUSH King’s Cross Assault: Police Hunting Men in Shocking Attack

Do you recognise these men? Officers are on the hunt after a violent assault on...

Published: 7:38 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 7:38 pm February 24, 2026

Do you recognise these men? Officers are on the hunt after a violent assault on the Victoria Line platform at King’s Cross Underground station.

Brutal Morning Attack

At around 6.30am on Sunday 11 January 2026, a man and a woman were walking onto the platform when they were verbally abused. The situation quickly turned nasty.

The man was set upon by a group who punched and kicked him. He suffered multiple cuts to his face and had his hair pulled from his head in the brutal beating. The woman trying to defend him was also punched.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers want to speak to the men pictured, believing they hold vital information to their investigation.

If you recognise these suspects, get in touch with British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Quote reference: 102 of 11 January.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DRUGS HAUL Canterbury Dealer Banged Up for Over Two Years After Cocaine Haul

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

TESCO EXTRA Man Banned from Driving After Refusing Drug Test in Tesco Car Park

UK News

FRAUD PLOT Aircraft Parts Boss Jailed Over £39m Fraud Plot That Shook Global Aviation

UK News

ON THE BUSES Fugitive Drill Rapper Caught on Bus CCTV After Hospital Escape

UK News

HIT AND RUN Horror Crash in Coventry: Pedestrian Left Fighting for Life

UK News

DOG LEFT AT CRIME SCENE Dog Left Behind in Bizarre Car Theft Escape in Whittlesey

UK News

BIG SMASH M25 Shut Both Ways in Essex After Big Lorry Smash

UK News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA West Midlands Police Hunt Fraudster Caught on Camera in Coventry

UK News

MASS ARRESTS Multiple Arrests Across Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Man Charged with Rape Set to Face Court in Leominster

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HIT AND RUN Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News

Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News

ONE HANDED DRIVER AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

UK News

AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

UK News

SORRY NOT SORRY David Lammy Apologises Over Peter Mandelson US Ambassador Fiasco

UK News

David Lammy Apologises Over Peter Mandelson US Ambassador Fiasco

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

STARMERS OUT OF CONTROL Keir Starmer’s Power Grab: Streaming Giants Fall Under OFCOM Rules

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Keir Starmer’s Power Grab: Streaming Giants Fall Under OFCOM Rules

UK News

AIRPORT MAYHEM Caleb Anudu Slapped with Community Service After Airport Mayhem

UK News

Caleb Anudu Slapped with Community Service After Airport Mayhem

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

DECADE AFTER DEATH Couple Face Trial Over Amanda Gretton’s Death and Fraud

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

Couple Face Trial Over Amanda Gretton’s Death and Fraud

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

ONE PUNCH KILL Teenager Pleads Not Guilty After Woman Dies Following Pub Punch

UK News

Teenager Pleads Not Guilty After Woman Dies Following Pub Punch

UK News

FIREARMS FIBS Top Cop Axed for Fake Skills and Dangerous Driving

UK News

Top Cop Axed for Fake Skills and Dangerous Driving

UK News

TRIPLE ATTACK Benedict Azam Jailed for Sex Attacks on Three Women in Rutland

UK News

Benedict Azam Jailed for Sex Attacks on Three Women in Rutland

UK News
Watch Live