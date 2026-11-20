A kitchen porter who murdered a former Microsoft executive beside the River Thames in Henley has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years and six months.

Nelio Gouveia, 45, pleaded guilty to murdering Jennifer Symonds, 44, on 6 March 2026 and was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Friday 20 November.

The court heard the pair spent the evening drinking and taking drugs before going to Phyllis Court, the private members’ club where Gouveia worked.

Prosecutors said Gouveia took a metal weights bar from his room and repeatedly struck Ms Symonds near the river before deliberately holding her beneath the water.

Ms Symonds’ body was found in the Thames later that morning.

After the killing, Gouveia travelled to Heathrow but later returned to Henley and told police he thought he had killed someone.

The court heard he was already serving a suspended sentence for an earlier assault on another woman.

Sentencing him, Mr Justice Jay said his actions reflected a propensity for violence against women, fuelled on this occasion by excessive drug and alcohol use.

Gouveia must serve at least 22 years and six months before he can be considered for release.