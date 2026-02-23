Knife Thief on the Run After Daring Hospital Escape

Daniel Boakye, 21, serving six years for knifepoint robberies, has made a slick escape from police custody. The thug bolted from University Hospital Lewisham on February 15 while under medical care.

Police Chase Fails as Boakye Boards London Bus

Officers gave chase but couldn’t grab him before he disappeared into the streets. A fresh image shows Boakye hopping on a London bus, dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark Nike jacket. He’s described as a slim-built black man.

Rap Career Continues Amid Fugitive Life

Boakye, aka DSAVV, dropped a track called “The Race” while still on the run. The lyrics cheekily brag about escaping police and dare officers to “catch me if you can.” His song nods to American rapper Tay-K, known for releasing music on the lam.

Background: Knifepoint Robberies and Police Hunt

Boakye was jailed in July 2023 for threatening victims with a knife and stealing phones and banking info.

He’d been caught before but managed to abscond yet again.

The Met has launched an urgent search and is reviewing how this escape happened.