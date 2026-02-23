Watch Live
Knife Thief on the Run After Daring Hospital Escape

Daniel Boakye, 21, serving six years for knifepoint robberies, has made a slick escape from...

Published: 3:00 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 3:38 pm February 24, 2026

Daniel Boakye, 21, serving six years for knifepoint robberies, has made a slick escape from police custody. The thug bolted from University Hospital Lewisham on February 15 while under medical care.

Police Chase Fails as Boakye Boards London Bus

Officers gave chase but couldn’t grab him before he disappeared into the streets. A fresh image shows Boakye hopping on a London bus, dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark Nike jacket. He’s described as a slim-built black man.

Rap Career Continues Amid Fugitive Life

Boakye, aka DSAVV, dropped a track called “The Race” while still on the run. The lyrics cheekily brag about escaping police and dare officers to “catch me if you can.” His song nods to American rapper Tay-K, known for releasing music on the lam.

Background: Knifepoint Robberies and Police Hunt

  • Boakye was jailed in July 2023 for threatening victims with a knife and stealing phones and banking info.
  • He’d been caught before but managed to abscond yet again.
  • The Met has launched an urgent search and is reviewing how this escape happened.

“Officers searching for a 21-year-old man who absconded from Lewisham Hospital are releasing a new image, as they continue to appeal to the public for information,” said a Met Police spokesperson. “Anyone with info should call 999 quoting CAD4005/15FEB or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

