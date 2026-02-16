Knife-Threat Robbery on Piccadilly Line Train – Police Hunt Suspect

Detectives have released CCTV images as they hunt a man who threatened a teenager with a knife on a Piccadilly Line train.

Man Threatens Teen with ‘Knife’ at South Harrow

The chilling incident happened at around 4pm on Saturday, 7 February. A teenage passenger was on the train when a man boarded at South Harrow Underground station. The suspect threatened the teen, flashing what looked like a wooden-handled knife from his waistband, and demanded the phone.

Police Want Your Help to ID Suspect

Officers believe the man pictured could hold vital information to crack the case. Anyone who recognises him should contact the British Transport Police immediately.

Text: 61016

Call: 0800 40 50 40

Quote: reference 476 of 7 February

Don’t stay silent – your tip could bring this culprit to justice.