Knife-Wielding Burglars Threaten Kids and Pinched Gadgets – Now Jailed

Three men who brazenly broke into a house in Ely, threatened children with knives, and...

Published: 9:00 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 9:00 am February 20, 2026

Three men who brazenly broke into a house in Ely, threatened children with knives, and snatched phones and a games console have been slammed behind bars.

Terrifying Raid on Jackson Road

Anthony Edmunds, Ben Emmott, and Craig Smith forced their way into a home in the early hours of August 20. They menaced the children inside with knives before fleeing with mobile phones and a games console — leaving the family shaken.

Quick-Thinking Victim Leads Police to Crooks

Despite her fear, one of the youngsters acted fast. Realising her phone was stolen, she used ‘Find My iPhone’ to track it and tipped off South Wales Police. Officers swooped minutes later to catch the trio parked on Plymouth Wood Close.

Knives and Masks Found in Stolen Car

Police arrested Edmunds, Smith, and Emmott and found two knives and face-covering t-shirts in their car. Charged with aggravated burglary, Edmunds and Smith pled guilty straight away. Emmott initially denied but later changed his plea.

Sentences Handed Down

  • Anthony Edmunds, 52, from Rumney, received eight years plus 14 weeks consecutive for a suspended sentence.
  • Ben Emmott, 33, of Caerau, got nine years and four months behind bars.
  • Craig Smith, 44, from Adamsdown, was jailed for seven years and seven months.

The sentence sends a clear message: menacing kids and stealing gadgets in South Wales won’t be tolerated.

