Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

A violent knifeman has been locked up for three years after launching a terrifying attack inside a Chatham shop.

Grudge Sparks Brutal Knife Threat in Ordnance Street Store

Michael Tucker, 59, harboured a grudge against his victim from a previous run-in. On 19 August 2025, he pulled a knife on the man at a shop on Ordnance Street.

The victim fought back, suffering a nasty cut to his hand but avoiding more serious harm.

Three Charges, Three Years Behind Bars

Police arrested Tucker the very next day. He faced charges of attempted grievous bodily harm, assault, and threatening with an offensive weapon.

The Fort Pitt Street resident pleaded guilty to all counts. On Monday, 16 February 2026, Maidstone Crown Court sentenced him to 37 months behind bars. A five-year restraining order was also slapped on him.

Police Praise Victim’s Bravery, Say Community Safer