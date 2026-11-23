A man in Kosovo has been detained on suspicion of using false medical records to raise more than €189,000 in donations for leukaemia treatment he allegedly did not need.

Prosecutors in Gjilan allege the suspect, identified by the initials E.A., claimed to have acute leukaemia and appealed for money from donors in Kosovo and abroad.

Investigators say medical checks indicated he did not have the disease and that documents purportedly issued by a hospital in Istanbul had been falsified. The allegations have not been proved in court.

Fundraising campaign raised more than €189,000

According to the prosecution case outlined by the court, €162,522 was raised online and another €26,684.80 through local fundraising events.

The allegations concern activity between 9 and 21 November, although the prosecution’s detention request reportedly gives 11 November as the starting date.

The suspect was arrested on 21 November. Police said accounts holding identified funds had been frozen pending the legal proceedings.

Court orders one month of pre-trial detention

The Basic Court in Gjilan ordered a month of pre-trial detention on 23 November following a prosecution application.

Prosecutors argued there was a risk of flight, interference with evidence or witnesses, and further alleged offending. Those were arguments made in support of detention, not findings of guilt.

Kosovo Police said a refund process had begun for GoFundMe donations made in Germany, without specifying how much money had been repaid.

The investigation concerns suspected aggravated fraud. The man has not been convicted, and both sides can challenge the detention ruling.