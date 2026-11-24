An appeal is circulating online for information about a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Folkestone, with concerns raised about her vulnerability and difficulties communicating with people who approach her.

Kourtney Barton is described in a social media post as deaf and without her glasses. The appeal says her family is deeply worried about her welfare.

The message was shared by the British Patriots account on X. UKNIP has not yet independently confirmed the missing-person report with Kent Police or established whether Kourtney has since been found.

Concerns Kourtney may not hear people calling her name

The social media appeal warns that Kourtney may not hear somebody calling out to her or understand an approach from a stranger.

No confirmed details have been provided about when she was last seen, her clothing or the circumstances of her disappearance. Anyone who believes they have seen her should prioritise contacting police rather than trying to investigate the sighting themselves.

Appeal asks witnesses to contact Kent Police

The message asks members of the public with an urgent sighting to call 999, quoting reference 23/1037. Those details come from the social media appeal and have not been independently authenticated as a current Kent Police reference.

Members of the public can also use Kent Police’s official website or call 101 for non-emergency enquiries.

Editor’s note: This draft is based on an unverified third-party appeal. Kent Police should confirm that the child remains missing, the reference number and whether the appeal may be publicised before the story is published or shared.