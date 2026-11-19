An appeal is circulating for information about 16-year-old Lacey, who was reportedly last seen in Northampton on Monday 16 November.

According to the appeal, the teenager was last seen at around 3pm and had been missing for three days as of Thursday 19 November.

The appeal names Northamptonshire Police and gives missing-person reference MPN1/3745/26.

Description of Lacey

Lacey is described as approximately 5ft 4in tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair normally worn in a plait.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a green top and trousers, a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood and black trainers.

How to report a sighting

The appeal asks anyone who sees Lacey to call 999 and quote reference MPN1/3745/26.

Anyone with information that is not an immediate emergency can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.