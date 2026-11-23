A member of the Lapsus$ hacking group who stole and leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto VI has been sentenced to seven years in prison but released on licence in recognition of time already spent in custody and hospital.

What happened

Arion Kurtaj, 21, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to offences linked to cyberattacks on major companies, including Rockstar Games. Prosecutors said 90 gameplay videos were leaked online.

What happens next

Mr Justice Turner warned Kurtaj not to waste his abilities. The sentence was accompanied by restrictions under a serious crime prevention order, including bans on using Discord and Telegram. Release on licence does not overturn the conviction or sentence.