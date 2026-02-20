Watch Live
  • Home
  • National News - UK News

GANG ATTACK Late-Night Brawl Rocks Worthing’s Victoria Park

Police are on the hunt after a shocking assault in Worthing’s Victoria Park late on...

Published: 11:33 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 11:36 pm February 21, 2026

Police are on the hunt after a shocking assault in Worthing’s Victoria Park late on February 14. A 35-year-old man was jumped by a gang of around five men in their 20s at about 11:40pm.

Gang Demands Cash Before Brutal Beating

The attackers, said to be wearing grey tracksuits, demanded money from the victim. When he refused, they launched a vicious assault, leaving him with serious head and upper body injuries. Shockingly, nothing was stolen during the attack.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Officers are following multiple leads and need anyone who saw the attack or has CCTV, doorbell, or phone footage to speak up. If you have information, report online or call 101, quoting serial 13 of 15/02.

Don’t stay silent – help put these thugs behind bars and make Worthing safer.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BREAKING NEWS

Couple Found Dead in Suspected Gas Leak at Ilkeston Home Tragic Gas Leak Claims Elderly Couple in Ilkeston

Breaking News

LETHAL POTHOLE Oxford E-Scooter Rider Hurt After Hitting “Lethal” Pothole

UK News

URGENT APPEAL Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News

SEVERE DELAYS M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

PRIOSN GAS SCANDAL Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

ROAD CLOSED Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News

TEEN SEX ATTACK Winsford Man Faces Jail After Guilty Plea in Teen Girl Assault

UK News

COWARDLY MURDER Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Beloved Wife

UK News

SICK SECRET Church Volunteer Groomed Teen with 8,000 Inappropriate Messages

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MIDNIGHT INFERNO Deadly Cruise Ship Blaze: One Dead, Four Injured in Midnight Inferno

UK News, World News

Deadly Cruise Ship Blaze: One Dead, Four Injured in Midnight Inferno

UK News, World News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

CALLS TO QUIT Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

UK News

GANG ATTACK Late-Night Brawl Rocks Worthing’s Victoria Park

National News, UK News

Late-Night Brawl Rocks Worthing’s Victoria Park

National News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MANHUNT CONTINUES Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

London, UK News

Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

London, UK News

FIVE ARRESTED Attempted Murder Shocker Near Bristol Airport

Breaking News

Attempted Murder Shocker Near Bristol Airport

Breaking News

URGENT APPEAL Teenage Boy Missing from Chatham

UK News

Teenage Boy Missing from Chatham

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TRIPLE STABBING Teenager Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan in Smethwick

UK News

Teenager Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan in Smethwick

UK News

JAILED Taxi Driver Jailed for Raping Woman Who Fell Asleep in His Cab

UK News

Taxi Driver Jailed for Raping Woman Who Fell Asleep in His Cab

UK News

Build Bigger in Minecraft Without Burning Out

UK News

Build Bigger in Minecraft Without Burning Out

UK News
Watch Live