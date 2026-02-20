Late-Night Brawl Rocks Worthing’s Victoria Park

Police are on the hunt after a shocking assault in Worthing’s Victoria Park late on February 14. A 35-year-old man was jumped by a gang of around five men in their 20s at about 11:40pm.

Gang Demands Cash Before Brutal Beating

The attackers, said to be wearing grey tracksuits, demanded money from the victim. When he refused, they launched a vicious assault, leaving him with serious head and upper body injuries. Shockingly, nothing was stolen during the attack.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Officers are following multiple leads and need anyone who saw the attack or has CCTV, doorbell, or phone footage to speak up. If you have information, report online or call 101, quoting serial 13 of 15/02.

Don’t stay silent – help put these thugs behind bars and make Worthing safer.