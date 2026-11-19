Two more men have been convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell in south London, bringing the number of convictions in the case to four.

Jeffrey Frimpong, 32, of Smedley Street, Lambeth, was found guilty of murder following a retrial at the Old Bailey on Wednesday 18 November.

Kimani Hamilton, 19, of Union Grove, Lambeth, was convicted of perverting the course of justice after providing a false alibi for the gunman.

Their convictions follow the earlier murder convictions of Omar Prempeh, 33, of Sunderland Road, Forest Hill, and Neo Duodu-Watson, 19, of Samuel Street, Southwark, on 6 February.

All four men have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a date yet to be confirmed.

Teenager shot dead by gunman on stolen moped

Lathaniel was shot in the chest on Paradise Road, Stockwell, on 4 March 2025.

The gunman, Duodu-Watson, was riding a stolen moped when he opened fire on the teenager.

Despite suffering catastrophic injuries, Lathaniel managed to run a short distance before collapsing near a fence.

Members of the public rushed to help him and remained at his side until police officers and paramedics arrived.

Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Duodu-Watson fled on the moped and met Prempeh, who was waiting in a nearby vehicle.

Detectives uncover drug-dealing base and false alibi

Metropolitan Police detectives identified a flat on Union Road, Stockwell, which prosecutors said had been used by the defendants before and after the killing.

Searches uncovered drugs, ammunition and packaging linked to the delivery rider clothing worn by Duodu-Watson during the shooting.

Investigators established that Prempeh and Duodu-Watson frequently visited the property, using it as a base for drug distribution and planning.

The court heard that Duodu-Watson had removed his electronic monitoring tag before the attack and replaced it afterwards in an attempt to create an alibi.

Following the murder, he wrote lyrics for a drill track which appeared to boast about the violence and mock rival gang members in Stockwell.

Frimpong was found to have played a role in coordinating the shooting, while Hamilton falsely claimed he had been playing video games with Duodu-Watson at the time.

Detectives analysed CCTV, phone records, social media material, gaming data and vehicle movements to reconstruct the suspects’ activities.

Police warn of child exploitation linked to serious violence

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, whose team led the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Lathaniel’s family as they continue to navigate the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one in such a senseless and violent way.”

She praised the officers who had worked to establish what happened and identify those involved.

DCI Lee said: “This case has a deeply troubling element of child exploitation at its core. I hope these guilty verdicts demonstrate our commitment to pursuing, arresting and convicting those responsible for such crimes – not only those who pull the trigger.”

She urged anyone concerned that a child or vulnerable person was being exploited into criminal activity to contact police or Crimestoppers.

The four defendants remain in custody awaiting sentencing at the Old Bailey.