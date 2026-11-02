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ICING AND WEATHER Radar analysis suggests Learjet entered storm before Florida crash that killed nine

A private jet that crashed in Florida, killing all nine people aboard, encountered severe weather shortly before plunging from about 35,000 feet, according to preliminary flight-tracking information and air traffic control recordings.

The Learjet 60, registered N722BD, crashed in the Greenacres area of Palm Beach County at around 12.50pm local time on Sunday, 1 November. It had been travelling from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

A separate radar analysis supplied to UKNIP suggests the jet entered an intense thunderstorm area near Wellington shortly before the crash. That interpretation has not been independently verified by UKNIP or confirmed by US accident investigators.

Radar analysis points to powerful storm cells

The supplied analysis of Miami NEXRAD weather radar places the aircraft near storm echoes of approximately 34 dBZ at around 12.48pm, with a stronger 52 dBZ return below its flight level and estimated storm tops around 47,000 feet.

Radar reflectivity indicates the strength of returns from precipitation and other particles. Those figures alone cannot establish the turbulence, icing or forces the aircraft experienced, or determine the cause of the crash.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 02 At 02.05.53

The analysis also describes the aircraft climbing by around 450 feet before entering a rapidly descending, turning flight path. Flightradar24 independently reports a brief climb near 35,000 feet followed by a steep right-hand descent, with the last recorded altitude at 8,750 feet.

Pilots reported icing and turbulence before Mayday

In air traffic control audio reviewed, the crew reported moderate turbulence, icing and precipitation, and requested permission to climb to 37,000 feet in search of better conditions.

Shortly after receiving climb instructions, the crew declared an emergency and warned controllers the aircraft was descending at an extreme rate and exceeding its operating speed limits.

Flight-tracking data analysed by Flightradar24 recorded a descent rate exceeding 32,000 feet per minute before transmissions ended.

Nine killed as investigators examine crash

All nine people on board were killed when the jet struck the ground in Palm Beach County. Authorities reported no immediate fatalities on the ground, although the impact caused major damage and prompted evacuations in the surrounding area.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Investigators have not established what caused the crash, or whether thunderstorms, icing, turbulence or another factor contributed.

 

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