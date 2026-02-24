Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LOCKDOWN Leeds A&E on Lockdown After Shooting Victim Drives Himself In

Chaos erupted outside Leeds General Infirmary as police put the A&E department on lockdown. Reports...

Published: 7:53 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 7:53 pm February 24, 2026

Chaos erupted outside Leeds General Infirmary as police put the A&E department on lockdown. Reports say a shooting victim drove themselves to the hospital, sparking a major security response.

 

Police Seal Off LGI

A cordon is currently in place outside the LGI, with West Yorkshire Police maintaining a heavy presence. Officials have yet to release a full statement on the incident.

 

Updates Expected Soon

We have reached out to both Leeds General Infirmary and West Yorkshire Police for comment. More details are expected as the situation develops.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

GRUESOME MURDER Jailed Killer and Rapist Mohammed Fethaullah Dies Behind Bars

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Canterbury Dealer Banged Up for Over Two Years After Cocaine Haul

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

TESCO EXTRA Man Banned from Driving After Refusing Drug Test in Tesco Car Park

UK News

FRAUD PLOT Aircraft Parts Boss Jailed Over £39m Fraud Plot That Shook Global Aviation

UK News

ON THE BUSES Fugitive Drill Rapper Caught on Bus CCTV After Hospital Escape

UK News

HIT AND RUN Horror Crash in Coventry: Pedestrian Left Fighting for Life

UK News

DOG LEFT AT CRIME SCENE Dog Left Behind in Bizarre Car Theft Escape in Whittlesey

UK News

BIG SMASH M25 Shut Both Ways in Essex After Big Lorry Smash

UK News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA West Midlands Police Hunt Fraudster Caught on Camera in Coventry

UK News

MASS ARRESTS Multiple Arrests Across Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

HIT AND RUN Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News

Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News

ONE HANDED DRIVER AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

UK News

AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

RED TAPE Illegal Immigrant Caught in Runcorn Freed Due to Home Office Chaos

UK News

Illegal Immigrant Caught in Runcorn Freed Due to Home Office Chaos

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

STARMERS OUT OF CONTROL Keir Starmer’s Power Grab: Streaming Giants Fall Under OFCOM Rules

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Keir Starmer’s Power Grab: Streaming Giants Fall Under OFCOM Rules

UK News

AIRPORT MAYHEM Caleb Anudu Slapped with Community Service After Airport Mayhem

UK News

Caleb Anudu Slapped with Community Service After Airport Mayhem

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

UNDER ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thugs Raid London Jeweller’s in Broad Daylight

Breaking News

Knife-Wielding Thugs Raid London Jeweller’s in Broad Daylight

Breaking News

ONE PUNCH KILL Teenager Pleads Not Guilty After Woman Dies Following Pub Punch

UK News

Teenager Pleads Not Guilty After Woman Dies Following Pub Punch

UK News

FIREARMS FIBS Top Cop Axed for Fake Skills and Dangerous Driving

UK News

Top Cop Axed for Fake Skills and Dangerous Driving

UK News
Watch Live