Chaos erupted outside Leeds General Infirmary as police put the A&E department on lockdown. Reports say a shooting victim drove themselves to the hospital, sparking a major security response.

Police Seal Off LGI

A cordon is currently in place outside the LGI, with West Yorkshire Police maintaining a heavy presence. Officials have yet to release a full statement on the incident.

Updates Expected Soon

We have reached out to both Leeds General Infirmary and West Yorkshire Police for comment. More details are expected as the situation develops.