British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train travelling between Leeds and Carlisle.

The incident happened at around 8.10pm on Saturday 17 October 2026, after a man boarded the service at Kirkby Stephen station in Cumbria.

According to detectives, the man sat near the woman and repeatedly stared at her before attempting to start conversations.

He asked personal questions and showed her videos on his mobile phone before sexually assaulting her.

The man left the train when it reached Carlisle.

Police release images of man following train assault

British Transport Police published images on Wednesday 18 November of a man detectives believe could hold information vital to their investigation.

Officers said the man had told the woman he worked as a barber and was travelling to Glasgow.

Detectives are now appealing to passengers who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who recognises the man pictured, to contact them.

The force’s published appeal did not announce an arrest.

How to contact British Transport Police

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the incident is asked to text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 894 of 17 October.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.