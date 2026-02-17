Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

UNLAWFUL Leeds Charity Slammed for Sacking Christian Social Worker Over Beliefs

A Leeds mental health charity has been branded discriminatory after it pulled a job offer...

Published: 8:54 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 9:55 pm February 17, 2026

A Leeds mental health charity has been branded discriminatory after it pulled a job offer from a Christian social worker because of his traditional views on marriage and sexuality. An employment appeal tribunal has now slammed the charity, overturning an earlier ruling that had backed the employer.

Job Offer Withdrawn Over ‘Triggering’ Bible Quotes

Felix Ngole, 47, was set to join Touchstone, a Leeds-based mental health and NHS provider. But when Touchstone unearthed his past public statements supporting traditional Christian views on marriage and sexuality, it cancelled his job offer.

Touchstone claimed Ngole’s views could upset LGBTQI+ service users who might stumble across his beliefs online. Dave Pickard, their head of operations, argued that even quoting John 3:16 could be “triggering” for vulnerable clients. Stonewall, a well-known LGBT campaign group, backed these claims.

The original tribunal accepted Ngole faced discrimination but ruled the charity was justified in safeguarding user wellbeing and its own reputation. The appeal tribunal has now thrown out this excuse entirely, calling the discrimination “not capable of justification.”

‘No Excuse to Discriminate Against Christians’

“The ruling makes clear what should always have been obvious – there can be no excuse for discriminating Christians in the workplace because members of the public might discover their protected beliefs online.”

– Andrea Williams, Christian Legal Centre CEO

Ngole said he was glad the appeal tribunal recognised he should not lose a job over his mainstream Christian beliefs being visible online. He added: “I have supported vulnerable individuals from all backgrounds throughout my professional life, and I have never sought to impose my beliefs on anyone.”

Legal Battle Not Over Yet

Despite this major win, parts of Ngole’s case have been sent back to be reconsidered by the original tribunal after discovering further legal issues. Ngole intends to challenge some other aspects of Monday’s ruling, meaning the legal saga is far from finished.

This isn’t Ngole’s first courtroom victory. In 2019, he won a landmark free speech battle against the University of Sheffield after being expelled over Facebook posts defending biblical sexual ethics. The Court of Appeal ruled that expressing religious views on sin didn’t equal discrimination.

Touchstone reportedly withdrew his job offer after realising Ngole had won that earlier case, adding fuel to the controversy.

The Christian Legal Centre hailed Monday’s ruling as a “significant win for Christian freedom and free speech,” warning it could reshape how employers treat staff whose religious beliefs are online.

With parts of his claim still unresolved, and further appeals planned, look set for more courtroom drama to come.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

HORROR SMASH Shocking Head-On Smash Caught on Dashcam in Swindon Rush Hour Chaos

UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Bridgend Woman Jailed Over Cocaine Supply

UK News

BUSTED Swindon’s Cocaine Kingpins Busted and Jailed

UK News

SECOND ESCAPE Young Gangster Escapes Police Custody – Twice in One Week

UK News

NO GROUNDS Met Smashes Legal Challenge Over Freemasons Declaration Rule

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

ARSON PROBE LAUCHED Detectives Hunt Clues After Suspicious Canterbury Blaze

UK News

COMPUTER SAYS NO UK Picks Look Mum No Computer for Eurovision 2026

UK News

Police Nab Two Teens With Firearm After Midnight Patrol

UK News

BIG BUST £53 Million Cocaine Haul Seized at London Gateway Port

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

URGENT TESCO RECALL Tesco recalls Grape & Berry Medley over Salmonella scare

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DO NOT APPROACH Fugitive Robber Daniel Boakye Flees Hospital Chase

UK News

Fugitive Robber Daniel Boakye Flees Hospital Chase

UK News

HEAVY SENTANCE Cambridgeshire Drug Dealer Locked Up for Supplying Class A and B Drugs

UK News

Cambridgeshire Drug Dealer Locked Up for Supplying Class A and B Drugs

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

UK News, World News

Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

UK News, World News
MORE FOR YOU

MIGRANT CRISIS Five nabbed in National Crime Agency crackdown on Vietnamese migrant smuggling gang

UK News

Five nabbed in National Crime Agency crackdown on Vietnamese migrant smuggling gang

UK News

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

POLICE SPOT Merthyr Man Jailed After Wild Police Chase in Snowstorm

UK News

Merthyr Man Jailed After Wild Police Chase in Snowstorm

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

FIND THEM Two Teen Boys Missing from Maidstone – Have You Seen Them?

UK News

Two Teen Boys Missing from Maidstone – Have You Seen Them?

UK News

LOCKED UP Man Locked Up for Supplying Cannabis in Fenland

UK News

Man Locked Up for Supplying Cannabis in Fenland

UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Bideford – Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute

UK News

Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Bideford – Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute

UK News
Watch Live