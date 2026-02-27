Watch Live
HORRIFIC ABUSE Leeds Ex-Taxi Driver Jailed for Horrific Child Abuse Crimes

A former taxi driver from Leeds has been locked up after police unearthed a “sickening”...

Published: 4:15 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 4:15 pm February 27, 2026

A former taxi driver from Leeds has been locked up after police unearthed a “sickening” stash of child abuse images and hidden camera footage spying on a woman.

Police Raid Uncovers Disturbing Evidence

Rehan Farooq, 37, was caught after officers raided his home in April. They found hundreds of indecent images and chilling chat logs where Farooq exchanged vile fantasies about raping and murdering children and women with other offenders.

Despite denying involvement and blaming drugs, a second raid in October exposed even more horrors. Investigators uncovered hidden camera footage of a woman using the toilet and shower, which Farooq had shared online.

Over 500 Illegal Images and Videos Found

The haul included more than 500 illegal photos and videos, featuring the most extreme “Category A” child abuse material and shocking animal porn. Farooq, already serving a suspended sentence for dangerous driving, admitted to voyeurism, making indecent pictures of children, and possessing extreme pornography.

Sentenced to 40 Months Behind Bars and Lifetime Restrictions

Farooq was sentenced to 40 months in prison. He will remain on the sex offenders’ register for life, with a lifelong internet ban to curb his online activities.

