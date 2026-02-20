Watch Live
DNA DOWNFALL Leeds Sex Beast Caught After DNA Links Him to Two Rape Attacks

  A twisted predator has been nailed after his DNA connected him to a shocking...

Published: 1:43 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 1:43 am February 20, 2026

 

A twisted predator has been nailed after his DNA connected him to a shocking 2021 rape case – just days after he tried to strike again in Leeds.

Boachie’s Sick Crime Spree Uncovered

Rashid Boachie, 44, was found guilty today (19 February 2026) of two vile offences: rape and sexual assault. He will face sentencing on 25 March.

Boachie’s latest attack happened in the early hours of 10 August 2025. He preyed on a woman who’d got separated from her mates while on a night out in Leeds.

CCTV caught Boachie chatting to the victim before leading her to a grim alley behind the Travelodge hotel on Blayds Yard. There, he sexually assaulted her – but thankfully, a hotel staff member heard her screams and stepped in, forcing Boachie to flee.

DNA Links Boachie to 2021 Rape Horror

Police poured all resources into the investigation and launched a media appeal, releasing CCTV snaps of Boachie near the scene.

He was arrested on 14 August 2025. DNA taken at the time shockingly matched samples found on the jeans of a woman raped back in August 2021 in Beeston, Leeds.

That earlier victim had been out with friends and accidentally got into Boachie’s car, thinking it was a taxi. Instead of taking her home, he drove her to an empty car park where he attacked her.

In a chilling moment of bravery, the victim managed to send a brief video message screaming “help me” from inside Boachie’s car.

Justice on the Horizon

Boachie has been locked up since his arrest last August. Now, finally, he faces justice for the horrific crimes that terrorised two women in Leeds.

Watch Live