British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has completed a 15km swim through the Strait of Hormuz to highlight the damage warfare can cause to marine wildlife and coastal ecosystems.

The 56-year-old, a United Nations Patron of the Oceans, completed the challenge in sections over three days near Oman’s Musandam Peninsula.

Mr Pugh said explosions and attacks on commercial shipping occurred nearby as he swam through the strategically important waterway.

Swimmer reports attacks on shipping

Speaking to the Associated Press, Mr Pugh described hearing explosions and seeing damaged or burning vessels during the challenge.

He said his team abandoned one section after a tanker was struck several kilometres away.

The strait is a major route for oil shipments, while its waters and coastline support dolphins, turtles, coral reefs and mangrove habitats.

Warning over pollution from conflict

Mr Pugh said the environmental consequences of the conflict risk lasting long after the fighting ends.

Environmental organisations have warned that attacks on ships and possible oil spills could damage marine habitats and coastal communities.

The swimmer has previously undertaken long-distance challenges in the Arctic and Antarctic to raise awareness of environmental issues.

His latest swim was intended to focus attention on the need to protect the Strait of Hormuz and its wildlife.