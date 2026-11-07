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RECOVERY MISSION Life Raft From Missing Fishing Boat Kilda Found in Shetland as Search Continues for Two Fishermen

A life raft belonging to the missing fishing vessel Kilda has washed ashore in Shetland, more than three weeks after the boat disappeared off the Isle of Lewis with three fishermen on board.

Police Scotland confirmed that the raft was recovered at West Burrafirth on Thursday, 5 November 2026, more than 200 miles from where the vessel was last known to have been operating.

The discovery marks a significant development in the investigation into the disappearance of the Kilda, which vanished near the Port of Ness in the Outer Hebrides on 13 October.

One crew member, Douglas Craigie, 49, was found dead the following morning.

Two others, Norman “Tam” Murray, 40, and Murdo Morrison, 23, remain missing.

The vessel itself has yet to be located.

Kilda Life Raft Recovered More Than Three Weeks After Disappearance

The life raft was discovered after washing ashore at West Burrafirth on mainland Shetland.

Police have confirmed that it belonged to the missing fishing boat, providing investigators with an important new piece of evidence.

The Kilda was last known to have been operating near the Port of Ness, at the northern tip of the Isle of Lewis, on Tuesday, 13 October.

An extensive search was launched after the vessel failed to return.

Douglas Craigie’s body was recovered from the sea at approximately 2.45am on Wednesday, 14 October.

Despite extensive search operations involving specialist vessels and maritime agencies, no trace of the remaining two crew members or the fishing boat has been found.

The discovery of the life raft has brought renewed attention to the continuing efforts to establish what happened.

Who Are the Missing Kilda Fishermen?

Two members of the vessel’s crew remain unaccounted for.

Norman “Tam” Murray, 40, was one of the three fishermen aboard the Kilda when it disappeared.

Murdo Morrison, 23, was also working aboard the vessel and remains missing.

Police Scotland continues to treat both men as missing people.

The families of all three crew members have asked for their privacy to be respected while the investigation continues.

Specialist Search Near Isle of Lewis Found No Trace of Vessel

Before the life raft was recovered, search teams had examined two areas of interest east of the Butt of Lewis.

The locations were identified following a seabed survey carried out by the Northern Lighthouse Board vessel NLV Pharos.

Specialist equipment provided by aquaculture company Mowi was subsequently used to examine the areas.

However, investigators found nothing linked to the missing vessel or its crew.

A maritime exclusion zone established around the search locations was lifted following the examination.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is continuing its preliminary assessment into the loss of the Kilda.

Police Scotland Confirms Life Raft Belonged to Kilda

Inspector Neil Taylor, of Police Scotland, confirmed that the recovered raft had been positively identified as belonging to the missing vessel.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

Police are continuing to work with the MAIB, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and local maritime specialists in efforts to locate the Kilda and the two missing fishermen.

Inspector Taylor also thanked the organisations involved for their continued assistance.

The circumstances surrounding the vessel’s disappearance have not yet been established.

Investigators have not confirmed how the life raft came to be in the water or what caused the Kilda to disappear.

Police Appeal for Information About Missing Fishing Boat

Police Scotland is asking anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with relevant information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3575 of 13 October 2026.

The recovery of the raft is a significant development, but the search for answers continues for the families of Douglas Craigie, Norman Murray and Murdo Morrison.

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