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LIFE CHANGING Lincolnshire Police hunt mystery officer whose 20-minute conversation changed teenager’s life

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for help to identify a mystery officer whose kindness towards a stranded teenager on a dark country road is credited with changing the young man’s life.

Around 15 years ago, a 17-year-old boy was left alone in the countryside near Gainsborough at midnight after an argument with his father.

The teenager had been driven approximately 30 minutes from home and abandoned on an isolated road.

After walking through the darkness for up to 25 minutes, he spotted a police car.

The officer behind the wheel turned around, stopped and offered him a lift.

What happened next would leave an impression that lasted more than a decade.

Teenager abandoned on country road near Gainsborough

The man, now an adult, recently contacted Lincolnshire Police hoping to trace the officer who helped him during that difficult night in 2011 or 2012.

In his letter, he described growing up in what he called an insular, high-control household.

Following an intense family dispute, his father had driven him into the countryside north of Gainsborough, possibly towards Scotter or Blyton, before leaving him at the roadside.

The teenager began walking in the darkness, uncertain what to do.

A young police officer, believed to have been aged between 25 and 35 at the time, was on patrol alone when he noticed the boy.

Instead of simply returning him home, the officer listened to his story and spent around 20 minutes offering reassurance and advice.

‘I believe in you’

The man recalled the words that stayed with him throughout his adult life.

“You’re about to be 18 and then you can go live your life. I don’t understand what you’re going through, but I see that you’re able to take care of yourself, and I believe in you,” the officer reportedly told him.

Those words gave the teenager confidence at a time when he felt isolated and uncertain about his future.

He later moved away from his difficult home circumstances and established an independent life.

Now, after building what he describes as a successful career, he wants to thank the officer personally.

Man says police officer changed the course of his life

In his letter to Lincolnshire Police, the man explained why he had never forgotten the encounter.

“Those 20 minutes gave me the courage to step out, build an independent life, and forge a successful career,” he wrote.

“I have never forgotten that officer. I would love the opportunity to let him know the lasting impact he had.”

The man asked whether the force could circulate his account among serving and former officers in the hope that someone might recognise the incident.

He suggested sharing the details with officers who worked around Gainsborough and West Lindsey at the time.

Police appeal for former Gainsborough officers to come forward

Lincolnshire Police is now making enquiries in an effort to identify the officer involved.

The encounter is believed to have taken place between 2011 and 2012 on a rural road north of Gainsborough, although the precise location and date remain uncertain.

The officer was reportedly travelling alone in a patrol vehicle and would now be approximately 40 to 50 years old if the man’s recollection of his age is accurate.

It is possible he has since retired, transferred to another force or left policing.

Lincolnshire Police hopes former colleagues or anyone who remembers a similar incident will help establish his identity.

Force praises lasting impact of officer’s kindness

The force thanked the man for sharing his experience and said his letter was a reminder of the difference police officers can make through everyday acts of compassion.

Although the encounter lasted only around 20 minutes, its impact has endured for nearly 15 years.

Police are encouraging anyone who served in the Gainsborough area during 2011 or 2012 and remembers the incident to get in touch.

For the man who was helped that night, the hope is simple: to finally thank the officer who stopped, listened and gave him the confidence to change his future.

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