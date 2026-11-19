London Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident after receiving more than 7,000 emergency calls a day for three consecutive days, with demand exceeding levels seen on most New Year’s Eves.

The service said it was taking emergency measures to protect its response to patients facing life-threatening situations as winter pressures intensified across the capital.

Call handlers received 7,326 calls on Monday, 7,366 on Tuesday and 7,369 on Wednesday, compared with approximately 5,500 on a typically busy day.

The latest figures are also around 500 calls a day higher than the previous week, according to the ambulance trust.

Breathing emergencies rise as winter pressures increase

The trust reported that life-threatening emergencies involving breathing difficulties were up by almost 20 per cent so far in November compared with the equivalent period last year.

Category 1 incidents, the most serious emergency calls, including cardiac arrests, have risen by 10 per cent year on year.

Chief Operating Officer Craig Harman said: “The number of calls has remained very high for several days, so we have declared a critical incident to take extra steps to reach patients who need us most urgently.”

He warned that colder conditions can place older people, young children and those with existing health conditions at greater risk. The service is also seeing an early increase in respiratory and viral infections.

More crews deployed and hospital handovers prioritised

Declaring a critical incident allows the ambulance service to take exceptional steps when pressure threatens essential services or patient and staff safety.

These can include pausing non-essential work and redeploying managers into patient-facing duties.

The trust is putting additional ambulance crews on duty during peak periods and increasing the number of clinicians assessing and supporting patients by telephone.

It is also working with hospitals to reduce delays when ambulance crews hand patients over at A&E departments, helping vehicles return to emergency calls sooner.

The winter plan includes using approved artificial intelligence tools to support the recording of patient notes.

Mr Harman said: “We are increasing the number of clinicians caring for patients over the phone and working closely with hospitals to speed up handovers.”

Londoners urged to reserve 999 for life-threatening emergencies

The service stressed that the public should continue to call 999 when someone is experiencing a life-threatening emergency.

For less urgent health concerns, patients are being advised to contact NHS 111, their GP or a local pharmacy instead.

The trust also encouraged people eligible for a flu vaccination to take up the offer to help protect those most vulnerable to winter illness.

Mr Harman added: “Please look after yourselves and those around you, particularly anyone who may be more vulnerable to the colder weather. Help us by only calling 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.”