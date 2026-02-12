London Gun Crime Plummets After Police Smash Caravan Gun Conversion Ring

London saw a major drop in shootings involving converted blank firearms after police smashed a criminal gang led by 60-year-old Thomas McKenna. The illegal weapons factory was hidden inside McKenna’s caravan in South Ockendon, where he also stored homemade explosives.

Kingston Court Sentences McKenna Down for 16 Years

On 12 February, McKenna was jailed for 16 years plus five years on licence at Kingston Crown Court. He pleaded guilty to converting imitation firearms, conspiracy to sell prohibited weapons, and making explosives. His arrest in November 2024 triggered a sharp decline in gun crime tied to these deadly converted weapons across London.

The gang’s links ran deep. One accomplice, Faisal Razzaq, 44, previously served 11 years for the manslaughter of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005. Razzaq helped distribute converted guns supplied by McKenna’s neighbours, brothers Robert and Ricky Dorey, both 43.

Explosives and Bomb-Making Manuals Found in Police Raid

Counter Terrorism Policing London joined the probe. On 6 November 2024, a warrant at McKenna’s caravan uncovered drills, lathes for converting firearms, improvised explosives, and bomb-making manuals. Over 80 officers took part in a three-day raid across three caravans on Buckles Lane, seizing more than 100 pieces of evidence – firearms, ammo, and explosive devices.

McKenna’s partner, Tina Smith, 55, was also charged with multiple firearms offences and possession of terrorist material. Police found digital evidence of extreme right-wing views and race war talks. Smith was sentenced to six years plus a 12-month special custodial sentence for terrorism.

Wide Net Catches Eight More in Firearms Supply Network

The 10-month investigation began in May 2024 after intelligence linked Razzaq to illegal gun sales. Police used covert surveillance to stop a vehicle carrying a firearm heading to Notting Hill Carnival in August – the weapon was traced back to McKenna.

Eight others were arrested: Abdul Rahman Saleh (32) helped Razzaq distribute, Patrick Loughnane (59) acted as middleman, while Allan Crosby and Ryan Smith (both 44) were caught with a converted pistol and modified ammo, receiving 10 and 7½ years respectively.

Tammy Rigg (39), Loughnane’s niece, admitted storing a converted gun at her South Ockendon home after police spotted Dorey visiting her.

Met Police Promise Zero Tolerance on Firearms Crime

“Since arresting Thomas McKenna, shootings with converted blank guns have dropped significantly,” said Detective Chief Inspector James Tipple. “This shows why dismantling his network was vital.” “Thanks to Specialist Crime detectives, an entire gang supplying illegal firearms has been taken down. This is why we’re seeing record reductions in shootings.” “We will relentlessly target anyone involved in supplying, converting, or using firearms to keep London safe.”

The operation stopped 14 firearms from hitting London’s streets. The Met seized 676 guns last year – a 75% increase from 2024 – as firearm discharges plunged to less than half compared to seven years ago.

Six more suspects face sentencing at Harrow Crown Court on 26 February. The Met vows to ramp up efforts to rid the capital of deadly weapons for good.