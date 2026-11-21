Spending more time watching television may be associated with a faster decline in kidney function, according to research involving more than 6,000 adults.

The study, published in Scientific Reports on 11 November 2026, followed 6,220 participants and found that each additional hour of daily television viewing was associated with a roughly 2% to 3% faster annual rate of kidney-function decline.

Researchers stressed that the findings are observational and do not establish that watching television causes kidney damage.

Researchers examined 12 years of health data

The participants had an average age of about 51 at the start of the research. Their kidney function was assessed using estimated glomerular filtration rate, or eGFR, a measure of how effectively the kidneys filter waste from the blood.

Average eGFR fell from 96.5 to 89.9 across the follow-up period, while reported television viewing rose from 1.77 to 1.91 hours a day.

The association appeared stronger among those watching at least four hours of television daily, although the researchers could not identify a firm threshold.

The team adjusted its analysis for factors including age, blood pressure, smoking, alcohol intake and waist circumference.

Study cannot prove cause and effect

The researchers noted several limitations. Television viewing was self-reported, some participants were lost to follow-up, and other influences could explain part of the association.

The study did not test whether reducing television viewing would improve kidney health.

The findings therefore add to research into sedentary behaviour and long-term health, rather than demonstrating that television viewing itself damages the kidneys.