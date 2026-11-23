New College Swindon has become the first further education college to receive a HOPE Award recognising its work to help students understand healthy relationships and domestic abuse.

Wiltshire’s Lord-Lieutenant, Dame Sarah Troughton, presented the award to the college’s safeguarding team.

The recognition comes from Society Without Abuse (SWA), which has worked with the college on training, workshops and confidential support sessions.

Workshops and safeguarding support at both campuses

The programme teaches young people to recognise warning signs of abuse, understand consent and boundaries, and seek help if relationships become unsafe.

SWA has developed a programme for New College Swindon which includes safeguarding training for staff, workshops for learners and monthly drop-in sessions at both college sites.

Dame Sarah said: “The HOPE Award is a super idea and I’d like to congratulate New College Swindon on achieving it.”

She said conversations about relationships were particularly important during the teenage and young adult years.

College welcomes recognition

Shannon Oakley, the college’s head of safeguarding and wellbeing, said the award reflected its commitment to a safe and supportive environment for students.

She said confidential spaces were available for learners to speak to staff, alongside tutorials covering communication, consent, conflict resolution and misogyny.

SWA said its HOPE programme had reached more than 800 young people in Swindon through work in schools. The charity provides domestic abuse support and prevention services across Swindon, Wiltshire and Bath and North East Somerset.